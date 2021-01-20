Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 12,759 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

