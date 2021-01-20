Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 5,796 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

