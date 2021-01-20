Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

