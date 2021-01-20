Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 403 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA stock opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.07. The stock has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

