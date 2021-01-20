Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

