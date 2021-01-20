Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

