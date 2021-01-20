Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 233,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 129,377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

