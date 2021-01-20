Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

