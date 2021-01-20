Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.