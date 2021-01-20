Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

