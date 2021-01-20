Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 13,418 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.