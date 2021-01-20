Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.54. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $316.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

