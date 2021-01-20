Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

