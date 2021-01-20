Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,953 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02.

