Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

