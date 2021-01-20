Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 736.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.