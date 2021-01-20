Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,177 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7,770.2% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 59,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

