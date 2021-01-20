Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 34,134 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

