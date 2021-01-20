Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ares Capital by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

