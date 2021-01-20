Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 124,081 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 674.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,081 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

