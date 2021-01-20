Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 183,310 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 1,465.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 306.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,920.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000.

Shares of VIXY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.