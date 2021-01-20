Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 4,677 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

