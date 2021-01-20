Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Unilever comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,495.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 358,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 398,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

