Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $592,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,199.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares in the company, valued at $484,840,155.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.