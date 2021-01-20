Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $702.34 and a 200-day moving average of $470.13. The firm has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $705.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

