Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

