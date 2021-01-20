Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,478,592. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

