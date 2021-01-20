Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

