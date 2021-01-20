Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.