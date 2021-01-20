Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.41 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.