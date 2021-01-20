Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,318 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.25% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

