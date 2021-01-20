Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,081 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

