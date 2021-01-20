Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 213 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,230.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 337.5% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

