Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 599 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

