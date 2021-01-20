Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,483.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2,483.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.83 or 0.00050134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 200,884 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

