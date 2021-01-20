Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $45,207.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $24.42 or 0.00071150 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $45,207.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 142,137 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

