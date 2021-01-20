Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $24.01 or 0.00069799 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $35,086.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 142,132 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.