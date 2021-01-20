Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Reaches $842.70

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $459,412.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $842.70 or 0.02429846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,239 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

