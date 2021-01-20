Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVO stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

