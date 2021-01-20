Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.60

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 516505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

