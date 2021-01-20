Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) fell 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,369,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 3,213,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75. The company has a market cap of C$67.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

