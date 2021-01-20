Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 61,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

