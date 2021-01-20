Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

