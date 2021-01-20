Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

