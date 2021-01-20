Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.