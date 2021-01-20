Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

