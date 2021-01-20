Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 273 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $519.42 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

