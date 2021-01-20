Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

