Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,057 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $144.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.