Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,743 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.